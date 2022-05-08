Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GBIO opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $35.40.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.
Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
