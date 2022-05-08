Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GBIO opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 253,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 135,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.