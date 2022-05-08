Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GENI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

GENI stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

