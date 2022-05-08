Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMPRF. Barclays upgraded Gentera from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentera from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

CMPRF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Gentera has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Gentera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

