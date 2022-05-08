Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

GPC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.79. 747,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 71,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 24.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

