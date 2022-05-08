German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

