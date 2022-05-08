GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a current ratio of 22.19 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.
About GLI Finance (LON:GLIF)
