Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 3,140 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,785,000 after buying an additional 178,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period.

EWC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. 11,723,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,136. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

