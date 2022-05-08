Global Endowment Management LP Buys 42,940 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 214.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,540,000 after buying an additional 2,485,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after buying an additional 684,314 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2,174.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 237,949 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,728,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.