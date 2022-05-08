Global Endowment Management LP Buys 65,800 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 270.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $404,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of KRBN stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 689,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.