Global Endowment Management LP Invests $301,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 610,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 151,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 162,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Newmont by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.87. 4,929,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.34.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

