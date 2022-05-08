Global Endowment Management LP Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,303,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,509,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $73.68.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

