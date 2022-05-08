Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 19,720 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.70. 7,232,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average is $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.58 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,854,464 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

