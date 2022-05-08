Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 6,830 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned 1.34% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVIP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. 5,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.