Global Endowment Management LP Sells 255,929 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 8.4% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 2.58% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $115,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,694,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 286,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.69. 237,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,019. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.61 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03.

