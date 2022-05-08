Global Endowment Management LP Sells 718,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718,000 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,329,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,735,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $34.24. 21,303,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,375,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

