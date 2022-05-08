Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $315.29 million, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,993 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $710,169. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.