Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 1.35% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 281,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,060. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

