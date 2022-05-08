Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.31. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 27,830 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$73.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.17.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

