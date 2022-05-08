Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.31. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 27,830 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$73.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.17.
About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)
Read More
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.