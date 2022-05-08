GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total transaction of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $21.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,313.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,615.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,758.15.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.