GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

TSM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. 7,944,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,484,259. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $90.22 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.