GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,497. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

