GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 6,777 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,454. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $203.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

