GM Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.10. 2,074,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,448. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

