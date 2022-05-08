GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 678.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,558 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 57,872 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,571. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,446,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,680,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

