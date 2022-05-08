GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

