GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 16,990 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.67. 32,790,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,810,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average is $138.80. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.31 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

