GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,476,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,943,000 after purchasing an additional 546,073 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,433,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,271. The firm has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

