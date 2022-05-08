GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 258,486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,432,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,156. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

