Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Tops $545.60 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $282.59 or 0.00815028 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $545.60 million and $5.55 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,672.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029507 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,930,733 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.