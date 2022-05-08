GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s first-quarter results were driven by strong momentum across applications & commerce and the core platform. Growing demand for GoDaddy Payments remained a positive. Notably, the company witnessed 70% adoption within the commerce tier of Websites + Marketing and 25% within Managed WordPress. GoDaddy’s growing international revenues contributed well to the top-line growth. Further, increasing commerce offerings with gross merchandise volume aided the quarterly performance. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the constant global supply chain challenges remain concerns. Further, mounting operating expenses owing to rising technology & development investments are headwinds. Additionally, growing competition in the domain, hosting and presence markets remains a risk to its market position.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.98 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

