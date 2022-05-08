Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.85 Million

Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will post $94.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.60 million. Gogo reported sales of $82.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $392.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.76 million to $405.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $432.69 million, with estimates ranging from $412.51 million to $453.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

