Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.85 Million

Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will post $94.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.60 million. Gogo reported sales of $82.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $392.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.76 million to $405.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $432.69 million, with estimates ranging from $412.51 million to $453.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Gogo stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.03.
About Gogo (Get Rating)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
