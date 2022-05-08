Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE GFI opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.