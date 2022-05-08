Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE GFI opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

