Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $278,278.92 and approximately $201,568.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 129.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

