GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GoPro stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. GoPro has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Several research analysts have commented on GPRO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 267,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

