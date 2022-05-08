Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 57,931 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics comprises about 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Grid Dynamics worth $53,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,583. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

