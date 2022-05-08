Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $81.68. 21,346,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,946,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

