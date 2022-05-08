Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,595 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $34,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 987,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,372. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.76. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

