Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Vicor makes up 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of Vicor worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.90. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $164.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

