Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $28.15 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

J traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $137.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

