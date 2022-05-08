Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 34,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 11,237,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,181. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

