Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Terreno Realty worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 497,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,449. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 110.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.