Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.24. 2,122,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.65. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.