Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $20.64 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,640,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 443,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,440,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,911,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,436. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

