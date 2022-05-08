Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GRPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 74,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,098,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 846,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

GRPH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,954. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

