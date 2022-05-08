Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gravity accounts for 3.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 0.48% of Gravity worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 57.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000.

GRVY stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gravity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

