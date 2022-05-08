Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Great Ajax stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.