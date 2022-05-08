Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 8,954 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.74. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

