Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 13,342 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 202.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

