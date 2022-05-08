Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,588 shares of company stock valued at $987,605 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.49 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

