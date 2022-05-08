Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 90,899 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after buying an additional 68,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $25,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $378.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.55 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

